Prabhas Reveals New Poster For Project K, Fans Compare It To RRR, KGF And Bahubali

Actor Prabhas has shared a new poster of his upcoming film, Project K, that shows a fist bump and reads that the first glimpse of the film will be available in the US on July 20 and in India on July 21. While one arm looked suited in armour, the other was seemingly wearing a plain shirt with the fist wrapped in bandage material. According to this announcement, the film will be the “ultimate showdown".

Excited fans commented, “The world is waiting.. to witness the RISE of Super hero," and, “Dinosaur marching towards USA! K ramp loading. History will be created." Another excited fan wrote, “The Throne is Awaited my king."

Some have also drawn comparisons to other films like RRR, commenting, “Looking like RRR poster," and, “Isse dekh kar mujhe RRR yaad aa gaya."

The comparisons did not end here. One person commented, “Why are the visuals looking derived from the Moonlight series." Another added, “Batman vs Superman???" While one person wrote that the ‘K’ stood for KGF, another person called the film Bahubali 3.

Making guesses about who’s fists are featured on the poster, some fans think that Prabhas is playing two roles, while others thought it would be a face-off between the actor and Kamal Haasan.

Makers and cast members of the upcoming science fiction film had earlier announced that it will feature at the San Diego Comic-Con, making it the first Indian film to debut at the internationally renowned festival.

According to reports, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan will be attending this year’s Comic-Con on July 20 for the official trailer launch of Project K. Director Nag Ashwin said in a statement, “India is the home of some of the greatest lore and superheroes ever written. We feel that our film is an attempt to bring out and share this with the world. And Comic-Con gives us the perfect stage to introduce our story to a global audience."

The San Diego Comic-Con’s unofficial blog mentions a little treat for fans, “They’re hosting a giveaway now for 100 lucky fans, who could get a chance to attend an exclusive screening."