Prabhas’ Salaar Filmed At The Same Location As Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die: Reports

There has been a lot of noise surrounding KGF director Prasanth Neel’s upcoming film Salaar. The action thriller stars Prabhas in the lead role. The dark and grimy first-look poster of the film, with Prabhas’ ready-for-action avatar, has raised the bar of expectations among cine buffs. Salaar has already gone on the floors. The Prasanth Neel directorial has been extensively filmed in the pristine locations of Italy’s Matera city since mid-March. What’s interesting to note is that the beautiful city of Matera is the same destination where the Hollywood actor Daniel Craig’s James Bond film, No Time To Die was shot.

According to KoiMoi, the vintage Southern Italian town is renowned for its breathtaking natural surroundings. The primeval whitewashed caves are the major highlight of the place. Some of the intense and mind-blowing action sequences of the 2021 Cary Joji Fukunaga directorial No Time To Die were filmed in Matera. The scenic spot is also a famous shooting location for other international movies.

KoiMoi further reports that Salaar’s latest location for shooting is Naples. The filming process has already begun in central Piazza del Plebiscito plaza, known to be Italy’s major port. The local police personnel in the foreign country have agreed to assist the cast and crew members to put up the set preparations. From instructing the film unit on how to conduct drones and setting up appropriate lighting, suitable for night shoots, the police force is actively involved with film production.

Apart from Matera and Naples, the other filming locations for the Prabhas-starrer will be Rome and Budapest, claims KoiMoi. Although there is hardly any information about Salaar’s plot, the story is expected to be a love story between two culturally unique people from different nations. Salaar will be a pan-India film. Whether the action entertainer will be released in the English language or not, is not yet confirmed.

Produced under the banners of Hombale Films, Salaar is billed to have quite a few action sequences, that are especially being overseen by Hollywood stunt masters. Besides Prabhas, Salaar also boasts an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Jackey Mishra, Easwari Rao, and Shreya Reddy in important roles. It is slated to hit the silver screens on September 28 this year.

