Prabhas' Salaar Postponed Amid Reports Of Clash With The Vaccine War, Here's When It'll Release now

Prabhas’ fans have been eagerly waiting to watch his upcoming film Salaar, which is scheduled to release this September. However, there is now speculation that the film’s release date might be postponed. The film’s trailer was expected to be released in August but was never dropped. The film is scheduled to release on September 28, the same day as The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the release date has been moved to October, almost 27 days from the original date. The report claims that the production team will be unable to finish the graphics work by September 28. The film’s director, Prashanth Neel is upset about the delay, the report claims.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, to write, “Those asking, yes, #Salaar is postponed. #Prabhas."

Film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan took to X to write, “There is a buzz that #Salaar is getting postponed. Nothing official yet." The film’s makers have not released an official statement yet.

Interestingly, this news comes after the buzz around Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War has started gaining momentum. Netizens have been anticipating who will emerge victorious in this box-office clash.

Salaar will feature Prabhas essaying the role of a gangster opposite Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist. The film will also star Jagapathi Babu, Shruti Haasan and Teenaa Anand in pivotal roles. The film will have a pan-India release.

The film is reportedly made with a budget of Rs. 200 crore. It is also being said that the film’s sequel is already in the works. The next film in the franchise will give more screen space to Jagapathi Babu’s character, the Hindustan Times report claims.

Prabhas was last seen in the film Adipurush opposite Kriti Sanon. The film attempted to retell the Ramayana but was criticized for its dialogues and VFX work. It failed to perform well at the box office.

Prabhas will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s directorial venture Kalki 2989 with Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan.