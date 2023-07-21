Prabhas’ Salaar Sets A Unique Record Even Before Its Release, Deets Inside

The career trajectory of Prabhas has dropped drastically after back-to-back flops recently. While both instalments of Baahubali turned out to be big blockbusters, Prabhas has faced a dry spell since. All of his subsequent releases, although made at a pan-India level, have failed at the box office. These include Saaho, Radhe Shyam and the highly disappointing Adipurush. The actor has a few films in his kitty right now, through which he is attempting to redeem himself to his fans. One of the projects that he has completed filming for is Salaar.

People have high hopes for Salaar as it has been directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. Expectations are sky-high for Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, which is opening in more than 5000 theatres worldwide. One of Salaar’s international distributors, Prathyangira Cinemas, revealed on Twitter that the Prabhas movie will be shown on record-breaking 1979+ screens in North America. The number was chosen since it coincides with Prabhas’s birth year. Prabhas was born on October 23, 1979. Prathyangiri Cinemas shared the information through a tweet, referring to the film as a ‘box office bulldozer’.

A grand salute from our side to the 𝘽𝙤𝙭 𝙊𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙚 𝘽𝙪𝙡𝙡𝙙𝙤𝙯𝙚𝙧…. Marking the Man’s birthday year with the locations we are releasing in North America. PRABHAS 🔥🔥🔥💥💥 1979 Locations - ALL TIME RECORD RELEASE FOR ANY INDIAN FILM. #Salaar 💥 #SalaarCeaseFire… pic.twitter.com/ynw3jZOirR — Prathyangira Cinemas (@PrathyangiraUS) July 17, 2023

The movie will have its US premiere on September 27. In India, it will be released a day later. In India. Salaar will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil. The market for Indian films in the international market has increased dramatically with the global success of the Baahubali flicks and RRR. Salaar’s recent teaser debuted to enthusiastic fan reactions, which sparked rumours that the movie takes place in the same universe as Yash Gupta’s KGF, although this is unlikely.

Other upcoming projects of Prabhas to look out for are Project K, Spirit and Raja Deluxe. Prabhas’s first look from Project K was recently unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con 2023, with the team of the Nag Ashwin project currently at the Comic-Con to promote the film. The movie is reportedly a science fiction superhero action movie.