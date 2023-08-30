Prabhas' Salaar Surpasses Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan In Overseas Advance Booking? Figures Inside

Prabhas’ Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan are amongst the most awaited movies. While the former will hit theatres on September 28, King Khan’s movie will be released on the 7th of the same month. The overseas advance bookings for Jawan and Salaar have been opened and if recent reports are to be believed, Prabhas’ film is leading as of now.

As reported by Business Today, the overseas advance booking collections for Jawan stand at $200,000 (till August 28). It should be noted that advance bookings for the SKR starrer were opened at 450 locations. On the other hand, Prabhas’ Salaar has already crossed the $ 400,000 mark in advance booking collection overseas.

Even before the Trailer launch, #Jawan crosses $200K mark at the USA🇺🇸 Box Office.Advance sales - $210,339 [₹1.74 cr]Locations - 450Shows - 1884Tickets - 13750 ||#JawanTrailer | #ShahRukhKhan|| pic.twitter.com/xEYiQz1eKm — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 28, 2023

Venky Reviews took to the microblogging site X (formerly known as X) to report that Salaar advance bookings were opened at 337 locations with around 1012 shows in the United States. As of August 28, 14619 tickets were sold which makes the total collection to around $418,731 (Rs 3.45 crore).

#Salaar USA Premiere Advance Sales🇺🇸:$418,731 - 337 Locations - 1012 shows - 14619 Tickets Sold 31 Days till premieres. pic.twitter.com/d7Fn7rCBvB — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 28, 2023

Jawan advance bookings are also open in India. The figures regarding the same have not been released as of now.

Jawan is written and directed by Atlee. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, it also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Dogra in key roles. Deepika Padukone will also be making a special appearance in the movie. It is being said that Shah Rukh has a double role in the film. It is claimed that King Khan will play the role of a fighter (father) and a jailer (son) in the movie. It was also said that SRK will also be sporting six different looks. Reportedly, the father version of Shah Rukh will be identified as Vikram while the son version is named Azaad.

Meanwhile, a grand music launch event of Jawan will be held today (Tuesday, August 30) in Chennai. The mega show will also be attended by Shah Rukh Khan and the film’s director Atlee.