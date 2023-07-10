Prabhas-Salaar Teaser Out, Film To Hit Theatres In September 2023

The first teaser of Salaar, starring Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel, was released on July 7. The film will be released in two parts and the first part is titled Salaar Ceasefire. The trailer of the movie will be released in August.

The teaser received a huge appreciation from the audience and the makers thanked the audience for this grand gesture. The teaser reached 100 million views on social media and will be released on September 28.

Bahubali gave Prabhas a pan India recognition and fans can’t get over his performance. The audience also felt that the movie has a few scenes and incidents referred from KGF and might have some connection with the movie KGF.

As per reports, the movie will be a revenge thriller with high-level action sequences. The story is about a gangster’s condition of taking on a criminal squad to fulfil the promise he made to his dying friend. Shruti Hassan will be seen opposite Prabhas playing the lead female and Malayalam superstar Prithvi Raj Sukumaran will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie.

The second part of the movie is expected to be released within six months i.e., April 2024. The date of part two will be announced on the day of Salaar release. The director stated that the shooting of part two is already completed and is left to work on the dubbing and post-production parts.

Prabhas and Prashanth Neel are collaborating for the first time but the release of the teaser at the specific time i.e., 5:12 AM states the time when Neel’s directed in KGF 2, Rakhi Bhai was by the Navy officers. The people who worked in KGF are working in Salaar and this connects with the sentiment of the makers thus they chose the early morning time.

Prashanth Neel is directing Salaar on the Hollywood level. As per the reports Allu Aravind has taken the Telegu rights of Ecinema. It is said that Salaar is the remake of the Kannada film Ugram. It is also said that the OTT platforms are competing with each other to purchase the rights to the movie.

The makers have predicted to make a profit of Rs. 360 crore worldwide. Ravi Basrur is producing music for the film and is produced by Hombale Films. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Ishwari Rao, Madhu Guruswamy, Shriya Reddy, and others will be seen in the movie.

Prabhas’s performance in Adipurush, Saaho, and Radhe Shyam failed to impress the audience whereas the northern part of India loved his performances and enjoyed his movies.