Prabhas Shares Marriage Plans Amid Kriti Sanon Dating Rumours, Announces His Wedding Venue

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 09:35 IST

Tirupati, India

Prabhas talks about wedding plans at Adipurush pre-release event.

Prabhas teases his wedding plans at the Adipurush pre-release event in Tirupati. The actor was joined by Kriti Sanon.

Prabhas has already picked out his wedding location. The Telugu actor, who has been rumoured to be dating Kriti Sanon, opened up about his wedding plans at the massive Adipurush pre-release launch event in Tirupati. Prabhas was joined by Kriti Sanon and Adipurush director Om Raut. The trio released a new Adipurush trailer and interacted with the fans gathered there.

One of the topics that were discussed at the event was about his marriage. Several reports from the event have now revealed that Prabhas was asked about his wedding plans and he announced that he will get married in Tirupati. According to Gulte, Prabhas said, “I will get married in Tirupathi.” His announcement left fans roaring with joy. However, Prabhas’ witty reply did not reveal when he plans on marrying and whom. It has been long rumoured that Prabhas and Kriti are dating. However, the actress maintains there is no truth in these speculations.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Prabhas also opened up about playing Raghav in Adipurush. “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character from our epic, especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film,” he said.

Meanwhile, the new Adipurush trailer offers a glimpse into the valour, power and triumph of good over evil that the film embodies. It showcases how Raghav and the Vanar Sena embark on an extraordinary journey to bring back Janaki and fight Lankesh. The new Adipurush trailer is a visual treat and has further intensified the anticipation for the film’s release.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an adaptation of the mythological story of Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film also features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. Adipurush was initially set to arrive in cinema halls on August 11, 2022, but the release date was further pushed to January 12, 2023. Adipurush is now slated to hit the screens in 3D on June 16, 2023.

