Prabhas-starrer Adipurush's Pre-Release Event Ticket Goes Viral; Deets Inside

Prabhas-starrer Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of 2023. It has created a buzz ever since it was announced. The Om Raut directorial is also gearing up for its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on June 13. However, a photo of a ticket, with all the details of a pre-release event of Adipurush, is currently viral on the web. The photo shows the time, venue and date of the same.

According to the ticket, Adipurush’s pre-release event is set to be held on June 6 at Sri Venkateswara University Stadium in Tirupati from 5 pm onwards. According to reports, the event will be a treat for Prabhas’ fans as it is being organised on a grand scale. For the event, around 200 dancers have been reportedly hired from Mumbai. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made by the team.

Adipurush is an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana that centres around the victory of good over evil. In the film, Prabhas will be seen portraying the role of Lord Rama while Kriti will essay the role of Janaki (Goddess Sita). Saif Ali Khan will portray the villainous Lankesh Ravana in Adipurush.

Among the other cast members, Sunny Singh will be seen as Lakshman and Devdatta Nage will play Lord Hanuman’s role on the big screen. Vatsal Sheth, Rayhan Kadar, Prashant Kumar and Gaurav Pandya will be seen in the supporting roles.

The teaser of Adipurush received a lot of criticism from both audience and critics. So, to improve that the team decided to postpone the trailer launch of the film. The newly-released trailer garnered praise from all quarters.

The mythological drama was initially scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022, but the release date was pushed to January 12, 2023. It was delayed again after the makers decided to redo the visual effects of the film and Adipurush is now scheduled to hit the cinemas on June 16.