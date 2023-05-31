Prabhas-starrer Adipurush's Second Song Ram Siya Ram Now Out In 5 Languages

As the countdown for the worldwide release of Adipurush is on, director Om Raut and his team have released a new song titled Ram Siya Ram in five different languages. Promod Marvanthe, who penned the acclaimed album of the hit Kannada film Kantara last year, has provided lyrics for the Kannada version of Ram Sita Ram song, which is garnering appreciation from the Kannada-speaking audience. He has written a total of four songs for the movie and the recently released song of Adipurush is the first of them. While sharing his experience with the same, he told News18 that it is difficult to translate a Hindi song to Kannada without altering the feelings which are attached to the song.

Lyricist Promod Marvanthe said that he was happy to have been allowed to write four songs for such a grand film. This song is a 20 percent translation of the original Hindi version which is written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla and 80 percent is Kannada which is curated by the Kantara fame lyricist. However, he added that it was not an easy task.

He said that it was not an easy job to translate Hindi songs to Kannada as compared to Tamil, Telugu and other languages. “It shouldn’t feel like a translation. It should be a Kannada song,” he added. Promod also expressed his happiness about working with the music director, Sachet Parampara.

Along with him, V Nagendra Prasad wrote two songs for the movie while Kaviraj wrote one. Pramod Maravanthe’s version of Ram Sita Ram is now popular among Hindi listeners too. The song makes an effort to convey the pure love, trust, and devotion shared by Raghava and Janaki.

In addition to stunning graphics, the song’s music video sheds light on the prince of Ayodhya’s struggles to save and defend his true love from the clutches of Ravana, king of Lanka. The first teaser of the movie, released last year had been received poorly with criticism over the shoddy VFX work. However, the trailer for the film was better received and