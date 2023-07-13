Prabhas-starrer Project K’s Release Date To Be Announced At San Diego Comic-con

Prabhas’ upcoming film Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin, has generated significant excitement across India. It is now set to make a splash on the international stage, as it becomes the first Indian movie to be featured at San Diego Comic-Con. The cast, including Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, will attend the event, where they will unveil the film’s first look and announce its new release date. Initially, it was announced that the makers of Project K would unveil the first look and a glimpse of the film on July 20 in America. Recent sources indicate that they are now considering announcing the new release date as well. Previously, the film was slated for release during the Sankranthi festival, but the producers have reportedly decided to postpone it.

Announcing the release date at such a significant event would be beneficial not only for the film’s team, but it will also create a big impact. The highly-anticipated San Diego Comic-Con will feature an exclusive premiere footage from the film Project K. The makers have kept a tight lid on the movie, and there haven’t been many details revealed thus far. The event, taking place from July 20 to 23, will bring together the entire cast of the film, as well as some of the biggest movie stars from around the world. It’s an exciting opportunity for fans and enthusiasts to get a glimpse of what’s in store.

Project K is being produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, owned by C Ashwini Dutt. The film is helmed by Nag Ashwin, who gained recognition for directing the acclaimed movie Mahanati. Project K boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. With such a star-studded lineup, anticipation for the film is understandably high.

On Tuesday morning, Deepika Padukone departed from Mumbai, flying out ahead of the San Diego Comic-Con, where her upcoming film Project K is set to make its debut. A video of the actor at the airport was shared on an Instagram paparazzo account, creating buzz among fans and followers. The clip captured Deepika Padukone stepping out of her car and making her way towards the airport gate. Her attire included a purple T-shirt, along with matching corduroy jacket and pants. She accessorised her look with dark sunglasses, boots, and carried a black bag. Her stylish and casual outfit drew attention as she prepared for her journey.