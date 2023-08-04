Prabhas-starrer Salaar's English Version To Be Released On This Day

Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire. The film is directed by KFG franchise fame director Prashant Neel. Prabhas has lately delivered back-to-back films which failed to bring audiences to the theatres. These include Saaho, Radhe Shyam and his recently released film Adipurush which turned out to be highly disappointing. Now, Salaar has grown huge expectations from the audience. The film is set to hit the cinemas on September 28 in India.

It is a known fact that the makers of Salaar are planning to release the film in English version as well. Recent reports suggest that the English version will be released a little late than the other languages. The makers are reportedly planning to release the English version on October 13, two weeks after the domestic release of the film. The official announcement regarding the same is expected to release by the team soon.

Meanwhile, the film made a record even before its release. Salaar will be released in 1,979 in locations across North America making it the first Indian film to do so. The film will be released on more than 5,000 screens around the world. The news was shared by Prathyangira Cinemas which has acquired the distribution rights for overseas for Salaar, on their official Twitter handle. The tweet, which was shared with a new promotional picture for the film, read, “A grand salute from our side to the Box Office Bulldozer…Marking the Man’s birthday year with the locations we are releasing in North America. Prabhas 1979 Locations - all-time record release for any Indian film."

Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire is produced by Kantara fame production house, Hombale Films. The film also features Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Easwari Rao, Tinu Anand and Sriya Reddy in prominent roles.

Apart from Salaar, Prabhas also has Nag Ashwin’s directorial Kalki 2898 AD which was previously titled Project K, Spirit and Raja Deluxe in his pipeline. The actor’s first look from Kalki 2898 AD was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con 2023, last month. It is touted to be a science fiction superhero action movie also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan and Disha Patani among others in the lead.