Prabhas is one of the most revered actors in the film industry. His upcoming film Salaar, directed by Prashant Neel, is one of his most anticipated projects. As fans are patiently waiting for the release, there is an update. Recent reports have claimed Salaar is in the final leg of the shooting.

According to sources close to the development, Prabhas has locked the final dates the team hopes to wrap the schedule. It has also been suggested that the shooting will be wrapped by April. The team is aiming to begin the promotions by August as the film is slated to hit the big screens on September 28. However, an official announcement is yet to be made by the makers.

Last month, Shruti Haasan wrapped shooting her part in the film. The actress will be essaying the role of Aadya in the action thriller. She shared a monochrome picture with Prasanth Neel and Bhuvan Gowda.

“And it’s a wrap on Salaar for me. Thank you Prashant sir for making me your Aadya… You are exceptional… Thank you Prabhas for being beyond wonderful, the absolute darling and Bhuvan Gowda for just being so kind and being you… Homable Films it was lovely working on this special film with all of the team that was filled with positivity and truly felt like family by the end of it, so grateful,” she wrote in the caption of the post. Take a look:

Salaar is touted to be an action drama, which is likely to feature several high-octane fight scenes. Apart from Prabhas and Shruti Haasan, the film also features superstars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashant and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles. It has been backed by Homable Films. Salaar also marks Prabhas and Prashant’s first collaboration.

Along with Salaar, Prabhas has Om Raut’s epic drama Adipurush along with Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. It is reported that the team is planning to resume its promotions as is slated to hit the theatres on June 16. He also has Nag Ashwin’s directorial Project K, director Maruthi’s horror comedy, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and a Siddharth Anand film in the pipeline.

