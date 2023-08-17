Prabhas-starrer Salaar's Run-time Revealed

Prabhas’ upcoming mass action thriller movie, Salaar, will hit theatres on September 28 this year. The teaser of the movie was released last month, which hinted towards its possible action sequences, story and Prabhas’ role. Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran will play pivotal roles in the movie. Now, the latest buzz around this movie is its duration. If the media reports are to be believed, it is expected that the film’s total screen duration is 3 hours.

The makers are now planning to cut 5-10 minutes and lock the final run time of part 1 of Salaar: Cease Fire. The movie has started doing its pre-business, which has amounted to Rs 800 crore already. Reportedly, the makers have sold Salaar’s theatrical, digital and music rights.

The overseas rights of the movies are believed to be priced at Rs 80 crore. Salaar is expected to gross over Rs 500 crore worldwide. Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel. The film is touted to be an action movie clubbed with intense drama and catchy dialogues.

Prashanth Neel is one of the finest directors of Kannada cinema, who recently has been acclaimed as a pan India director after the success of his KGF franchise. This may help the movie in terms of collection in Kannada-speaking states.

Salaar is expected to collect the highest revenue from the Telugu-speaking states, provided the distributors pay the amount required by the makers of the movie for theatrical rights. Prabhas’ fans are enthusiastic now, when they came to know about the release date of the movie.

Salaar will be released in multiple languages. The film is expected to be a huge box office success for various reasons. First, Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s combination and second the expected action scenes in the movie. Salaar’s music is composed by Ravi Basrur.

Prabhas’ last movie Adipurush faced backlash from movie critics and audiences as well. The movie was a huge failure at the box office. It will be interesting to see whether Prabhas can redeem himself with Salaar.