Prabhas To Akhil Akkineni, 5 Most Eligible Bachelors Of Telugu Film Industry

Right after Sharwanand tied the nuptial knot to Rakshitha Reddy, Varun Tej got engaged to his beau Lavanya Tripathi. And even as the eligible bachelors of the Telugu film industry get engaged or hitched, there are a few other handsome hunks like Prabhas and Vijay Deverakonda, still reportedly single. These actors are currently busy delivering back-to-back hits at the box office.

Here are 5 most eligible bachelors from the Telugu film industry-

Prabhas

Prabhas gained massive fame after the pan-India release of Baahubali and its sequel. On multiple occasions, he was linked to his co-star Anushka Shetty. The actor has starred in many other hit movies like Saaho, Mirchi and Rebel. Currently, he is gearing up for the release of Adipurush along with Kriti Sanon. The movie will hit the theatres on June 16.

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda is known for his movies like Arjun Reddy, which had a Hindi remake named Kabir Singh. He has also worked in Geetha Govindam, Yevade Subramanyam, and Ye Mantram Vesave among many others. The actor is rumoured to be in a relationship with his Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna, however, there’s no official confirmation. He is currently shooting for Kushi along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Sai Dharam Tej

Sai Dharam Tej is one of the most beloved actors in the industry. His impeccable acting and script choices win over the hearts of his fans. He is known for his works like Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham (2014), Virupaksha (2023) and Jawaan (2017).

Allu Sirish

Allu Arjun’s dashing brother, Allu Sirish has often swooned his fans with his good looks. The actor-producer has worked in movies like Kotha Janta, ABCD: American Born Confused Desi, Prema Kadanta and Urvasivo Rakshasivo. Previously, the actor had addressed the rumour of his breakup with a woman belonging to an influential family. He is reportedly single.

Akhil Akkineni

Akhil Akkineni is the son of the south megastar Nagarjuna and his wife Amala. He is also the half-brother of Naga Chaitanya. He has charmed the audience with his good looks and acting chops in movies like Hello, Akhil, Agent, Punjab and Most Eligible Bachelor among many others.