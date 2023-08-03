Prabhas To Explore New Avenues, Puts Bollywood Projects on Hold

Prabhas, the leading actor of the Telugu film industry, rose to unprecedented stardom after his magnificent performance in the Baahubali franchise. With his popularity reaching pan-Indian status, he became a much-loved star across the nation. However, in recent times, the actor faced a few setbacks with successive flops, the latest being Adipurush. As per reports, Prabhas has decided to take a step back from working with Bollywood directors for now.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, starred Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan. Unfortunately, the film received criticism for various aspects, including shoddy VFX, cringe-worthy dialogues, and miscasting of Prabhas as Raghav. The film’s underwhelming performance at the box office might have contributed to Prabhas’ decision to reevaluate his collaborations with Bollywood filmmakers.

Sometime back a media portal had reported that Siddharth Anand, director of War and Pathaan will be making an action thriller by bringing together two of the famous actors across the nation- Prabhas and Hrithik Roshan. Ever since the news became viral, fans have been waiting to get more details about the project. Naveen Yerneni from Mythri Movie Maker Production House met with Siddharth Anand. As per the information, the movie was touted to be a huge deal for the production house.

Naveen Yerneni met Siddharth Anand to congratulate him for the humongous success and great reception of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan. The director was gearing up to work with Prabhas and Bang Bang actor Hrithik Roshan for the untitled project after he was done shooting for his yet another high-octane action-thriller, Fighter. But, it looks like the project will not go on the floor.

If the reports are to be believed, Prabhas has decided to not work with Bollywood directors for now. He is not even reportedly showing interest in any narration of scripts by B-Town directors. He will be currently busy focusing on movies from other industries.

Prabhas will now be seen in Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire and will share the screen with Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Meenakshi Chaudhary in significant roles.