Prabhas To Get Rs 100 Crore For Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire? Here’s What We Know

Ever since the teaser for the first part of Salaar was released, the film has been creating a lot of buzz. There is no doubt that this high-budget film is one of the most anticipated projects of the year, and Prabhas as the lead is just an added bonus for the audience. Prabhas has established himself as one of the most bankable stars not just in South Indian languages cinema but in Bollywood as well. He is among the highest-paid actors in the country and his fees for Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has also been garnering a lot of curiosity from the fans.

As per a report by Siasat Times, Prabhas is receiving an impressive paycheck of Rs 100 crore for his role in Salaar. This undeniably solidifies his status as one of the highest-paid actors in the country. Furthermore, the portal claimed that 10 per cent of the movie’s box office collection will go to Prabhas. Reportedly, Prabhas received more than Rs 100 crore for playing Raghava (Lord Ram) in his last release, Adipurush as well.

The teaser for Salaar was released on June 6. Within a few days of its launch, it crossed 100 million views. The makers expressed their gratitude through a note on the official handle of Hombale Films. They wrote, “100 million views, and we’re feeling dino-mite! Thank you all for being part of this incredible milestone. Your support means the world to us."

One may anticipate a visual feast full of adventure and a compelling storyline in this action-packed drama. Salaar stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan whereas Prithviraj Sukumaran will also be seen in a key role. The teaser retains the mystique surrounding the film while promising that Prabhas will appear in an action role. The trailer depicted Prabhas in various combat situations. Salaar is helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel, and will also be released in parts. The teaser was for the first instalment, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. The film is slated to release on September 28 in five languages, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

Meanwhile, Prabhas’s last film, Adipurush, was not received well by the audience. The Om Raut directorial also stars Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.