Prabhas To Ram Charan, Here's How Much These Tollywood Actors Make

Tollywood is growing tremendously with its films, star power, and popularity of actors. Tollywood stars are earning more money than ever. In 2023, many of the actors were in the limelight for their work. Here is a list of Tollywood’s highest-paid actors, who are making good money and achieving immense success in their film careers.

Prabhas

Prabhas is now a pan-India star. With the marvellous success of his Baahubali franchise, he got an amazing hike in his fee as his market value rose. He will be seen next in the Bollywood movie Salaar, which is expected to release in September 2023. It will be released in languages such as Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. He reportedly got paid Rs 300 crore for the film. He usually takes Rs 150 crore for every project, as per reports.

Pawan Kalyan

Actor, filmmaker, philanthropist and politician Pawan Kalyan mainly works in Telugu Cinema. He had done some amazing work. His two upcoming projects are all set to release in the last week of July 2023, which are Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Bro; both in Telugu. It is said that his fee for every movie is Rs 2 Crore.

Mahesh Babu

Producer, philanthropist and actor Mahesh Babu has a huge fan base. Reportedly, for his film Drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata — which was released in 2022 — he was paid Rs 55 crore. His next film Guntur Kaaram will come out on January 13, 2024, on the big screens.

Jr NTR

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao commonly known as Jr NTR is known mainly for his Telugu films. His next release War 2 is expected to hit the theatres in January 2024. It will also mark his Bollywood debut. As per reports, he charged Rs 60 crore for this project.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan is one of the highest-paid actors in the Tollywood film industry. He is coming to theatres with his next movie Game Changer, which will be released in the second week of January 2024. He will star opposite Kiara Advani in the film. He was reportedly paid a remuneration of Rs 60 crore for the movie.

Chiranjeevi

Producer and former politician Chiranjeevi has worked in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi cinema. He approximately charged Rs 40 crore for the movie Waltair Veeraiya. He will be seen next in the movie Bhola Shankar, which is releasing on August 11, 2023, after which he has two movies lined up that will release in the upcoming year 2024.