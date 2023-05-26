Prabhas To Ram Charan, Know How Much Telugu Actors Charge Per Film

In the last couple of years, South movies have dominated the Indian box office. There has been a significant rise in big-budget Telugu films, including RRR, Varisu, Waltair Veeraya, and Veera Simha Reddy, to name a few. A few stars have even gained worldwide fame and their movies have earned crores of rupees at the ticket counters. So today, let’s take a look at the remuneration of some of the popular actors in the Telugu film industry.

1. Prabhas: Prabhas is one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema. Earlier, the actor used to charge Rs 100 crore per film. According to the latest reports, Prabhas has increased his remuneration and now charges Rs 150 crore. Prabhas is currently busy with films like Adipurush, Project K, Salaar and Raja Deluxe.

2. Pawan Kalyan: Pawan Kalyan, the youngest brother of popular actor Chiranjeevi, used to charge Rs 50 crore for his movies. But for his upcoming film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the actor has reportedly charged Rs 60 crore. From now on, Pawan Kalyan will charge Rs 2 crore per day for shooting, according to reports.

3. Mahesh Babu: Mahesh Babu, who started his career as a child artist, was last seen in the action drama film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. For this movie, Mahesh Babu took home Rs 55 crore. However, for his upcoming film SSMB28 with Trivikram Srinivas, as per the latest reports, the actor charged Rs 100 crore. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide on January 13, 2024, coinciding with Makar Sankranti.

4. Jr NTR: Jr NTR, who gained worldwide recognition after appearing in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, used to charge Rs 45 crore per film, as per reports. Now he charges Rs 60 crore per film.

5. Ram Charan: Ram Charan used to charge Rs 45 crore for his movies. But for his upcoming film Game Changer, directed by S Shankar, the actor reportedly received Rs 60 crore. The film is produced jointly by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. It also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani and Nassar in pivotal roles.