Prabhas Visits Tirumala Temple, Seeks Blessings Ahead of Adipurush Final Trailer; Photos

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer mythological drama Adipurush have been in the news ever since the makers announced its final trailer launch event. Today, Prabhas was spotted visiting Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala and took blessings ahead of the event. Earlier, in the day Kriti was also spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Prabhas, in the photos, is seen wearing a white colour outfit and has a red colour shawl on his shoulder. He is seen posing with the team. The pictures have been going viral on social media. Saif Ali Khan has not joined them for this event. Reportedly, the makers have spent Rs 2.5 crores for just this event. The Adupurush Pre-release event will take place at Tirupati Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) Stadium. A sea of fans are expected to attend the event. While the prep is underway, Siasit.com reported the Adipurush makers are not holding back to make this event a memorable affair.

Kriti shared a video on Instagram on Monday, “Are you ready for an extraordinary experience? The highly anticipated action trailer is all set to launch tomorrow at 6 PM IST in Tirupati. Join us live on the official YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook pages of UV Creations and T-Series as we unveil this epic spectacle! Jai Shri Ram.”

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Raghav in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana and Sunny Singh as Laxman. Adipurush is being considered as the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles. The film will be released on June 16, 2023.