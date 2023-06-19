Prabhas Was Not Convinced To Play Ram In Adipurush; Om Raut Reveals Actor Told Him 'Are You Sure?'

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush have been getting mixed responses from the audience. Om Raut’s directorial was released on June 16 worldwide. In the film, Prabhas is seen essaying the role of Raghav and his performance has been hailed by fans. But do you know the actor was not very ready to play the role on screen? Om Raut, in a recent conversation, opened up about how he convinced Prabhas for the role.

Talking to India Today, the Adipurush director said, “To be honest, it was not easy to convince him because I had a conversation with him on the phone during the pandemic, when we were all stuck. The conversation went like this, ‘He asked me what is it that you want me to play? So I said, are you serious? I mean, I want you to play Prabhu Shri Ram. I want you to play the character of Raghav. He said, are you sure? I said, yes. Then he was like how will this happen? It was impossible to narrate the film on a Zoom call to such a big star.”

He further revealed that he found a pilot who was ready to take him to Hyderabad from Mumbai and bring him back on the same day. “I went to Hyderabad, and he immediately said yes once I narrated the film to him. He was very excited and he’s always a person who’s backed me, and believed in the direction that I wanted to go in. He has always been there and by grace of God, I think he will be there even in the future,” he was quoted.

Adipurush is an adaptation of the mythological story of Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film also features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang.

Meanwhile, the Adipurush team has decided to make ‘alterations’ to the film’s dialogues after the dialogues of Hanuman received backlash for sounding overly colloquial, offending the audience. “The makers are revisiting the said dialogues, ensuring to resonate with core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theatres in the next few days. This decision is a testament that in spite of unstoppable collections at the Box Office, the team is committed and nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audiences and harmony at large," a statement issued by T-Series read.