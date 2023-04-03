Prabhu Deva Birthday: 5 Iconic Songs That Prove he is India’s Best Dancer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PRABHU DEVA: Celebrated choreographer Prabhu Deva is revered by many aspiring dancers for his amazing performances. In a career spanning over three decades, he has established himself as a dancer, actor, producer, and director. Prabhu Deva has worked primarily in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu language films and produced some exceptional works in all three industries.

His talent and dedication earned him the fourth-highest civilian honour in the country, the Padma Shri. One thing that is synonymous with Prabhu Deva is dance. On his birthday, here is a look at his top five dance numbers.

Go Go Govinda

Prabhu Deva shakes a leg with Sonakshi Sinha in this fun dance number from the film OMG: Oh My God. The actors’ relaxed movements and facial expressions made the track an instant hit. The song was sung by Mika Singh and Shreya Ghoshal and continues to be popular during Janmashtami celebrations. Muqabla

The ace dancer is seen performing the hit number from Street Dancer 3D. The song was sung by Yash Narvekar and Paranpara Thakur. This song was a recreation of A.R. Rahman’s iconic track from the movie Humse Hai Muqabla, which also starred Prabhu Deva. The actor won hearts all over again as he nailed the famous hook step with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in Street Dancer 3D. Happy Hour

Prabhu Deva and Varun Dhawan set the dance floor on fire as they aced this peppy number from ABCD 2. Deva also played the role of a choreographer and mentor to Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s team, who aim to win a global dance competition. Jalwa

Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva matching steps in the song Jalwa from the 2009 movie Wanted is nothing less than a treat for their fans. Along with Govinda and Anil Kapoor, Prabhu Deva made a special cameo in the song. The song was composed by Sajid-Wajid, and sung by Wajid and Earl. Urvasi Urvasi

One of Prabhu Deva’s most recognisable performances is Kaadhalan, dubbed in Hindi as Humse Hai Muqabala. People still love to recreate his incredible dance routines on buses. The famous number, composed by A.R. Rahman, became a chartbuster upon release.

Read all the Latest Movies News here