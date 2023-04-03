Prabhu Deva Birthday: Latest and Upcoming Movies of India’s Michael Jackson

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PRABHU DEVA: Celebrated as Indian Michael Jackson, Prabhu Deva is a man of many talents. He is magnificent when on stage, intriguing when in the director’s chair and amusing when on the big screen. Carrying innumerable feathers in his hat, Prabhu Deva has etched his mark in the industry with his multi-talent including dancing, choreography, direction and acting.

While he entered the entertainment industry in 1986, Prabhu Deva attained much fame in 1989 when he turned choreographer for Kamal Haasan starrer Vetri Vizha.

The rest is history as he even received National Film Awards for Best Choreography and Padma Shri for his contributions to dance. Prabhu Deva’s acting career began with innumerable guest appearances in several films, until 1994 when he was featured in the Tamil movie Indhu. Therefore on the occasion of Prabhu Deva’s 50th birthday let’s take a look at his latest and upcoming movies:

LATEST MOVIES

Bagheera

Earlier this month, Prabhu Deva literally left his fans stunned, as he essayed a multifaceted character in the drama thriller Bagheera. Helmed by Adhik Ravichandran and Ravi Kndasamy, Bagheera also featured Amyra Dastur, Gopinath Ravi and Sonia Agarwal among others. While Bagheera wasn’t able to do a lot at the box office, it surely exhibited Prabhu Deva’s versatility.

Radhe

Starring Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda, Radhe was released in 2021. For this action crime thriller, Prabhu Deva once again donned the director’s hat. Radhe marked Prabhu Deva’s third collaboration with Salman after Wanted and Dabangg 3. In the movie, Salman reprised his character of Radhe from the 2009 movie Wanted. Despite featuring big Bollywood stars, Radhe wasn’t successful at the box office.

UPCOMING MOVIES

Flashback

Here it’s the intersting Trailer of #Flashback movie.▶️ https://t.co/uUhIxHiz7OAll the very best to my beloved @PDdancing master and team. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) March 10, 2023

Don Sandy’s directorial is gearing up for release soon. Earlier, this month, Dhanush unveiled the intriguing trailer of the Tamil movie, which revolves around infatuation with an older woman. Talking about the project, the filmmaker earlier revealed that Flashback touches on the aspect of lust, but also assured that it won’t be obscene to watch. The director even claimed that the movie will be a trip down memory lane for the audience. Apart from Prabhu deva, the movie will also feature Regina Cassandra and Anasuya Bhardwaj in prominent roles.

Wolf

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prrabhudeva (@prabhudevaofficial)

Venturing into a completely new genre, Prabhu Deva is all set to woo his fans with his performance in his upcoming sci/fi horror movie Wolf. Helmed by Vinu Venkatesh, the actioner film made him share screen space with Raai Laxmi and Anju Kurian among others.

Rekla

Currently, under production, Rekla went on the floor last year in March. Set in the backdrops of both village and city, Rekla will be directed by U. Anbarsan and will feature the actor-choreographer in the titular role. Dubbed as a crime thriller, Rekla will be part of the famous bull cart race, traditionally called the Rekla race. As of now the details of the project have been kept under wraps.

