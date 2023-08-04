Prabhu Deva's Psychological Sci-fi Thriller Film WOLF's Teaser Out

The teaser for actor and dancer Prabhu Deva’s upcoming film titled WOLF has been released. The film is a multilingual directed by Vinu Venkatesh, starring Anju Kurian, Anusuya Bharadwaj, Raai Laxmi, Ramesh Thilak and Shree Gopika in lead roles.

The one-minute teaser doesn’t reveal much about the plot but it appears to be one of the most promising horror films. The teaser shows Prabhu Deva held captive and in need of escape. There is also a fight scene featuring actor Vasishta N Simha in a fighting competition.

WOLF is a psychological sci-fi thriller movie and the makers are keeping details about the plot under wraps. This film will be Prabhu Deva’s 60th film and will be released pan-India. Watch the teaser here:

The film was reportedly shot for 65 days in picturesque locations in Chennai, Puducherry, Bengaluru and Andaman and Nicobar. It is produced by Sandesh Nagaraj and Prasad. The film’s music has been scored by Amrish, cinematography has been done by Arul Vincent, and editing has been handled by Lawrence Kishore. A tentative release date for the film is set for October 31, 2023.

According to reports, actor Vijay Sethupathi is said to be joining the movie as a playback singer. There is a bar song sung by Makkal Selvan that will be launched soon, as per reports. It is said that the story of WOLF will revolve around the connection between Prabhu Deva and a group of people who have worshipped the goddess for over 600 years. Though nothing is confirmed from the one-minute teaser, it is assumed that the evil cult will be played by Anasuya Bharadwaj and another negative character by Raai Laxmi.

Prabhu Deva is a dancer, choreographer, director, producer and actor, who predominantly works in Tamil, Telegu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam films. He is known for his notable work in films like Kadhalan, Indhu, Love Birds, Doubles, Agni Varsha, Tapana, Vaana and others. He has been working in the industry for the last 32 years. Apart from WOLF, a few of his upcoming projects are Flashback, Musasi, Petta Rap, and Rekla.