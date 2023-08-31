Prachi Tehlan's Photo From Her Onam Photoshoot Is A Hit Among Fans

Actress Prachi Tehlan, who gained prominence with her role in the Malayalam movie Mamangam, recently immersed herself in the vibrant celebrations of Onam. Sharing glimpses of her festive spirit, she posted captivating photos on her social media. In the snapshots, Prachi donned a dark green wrap-around blouse with a plunging V-neckline, elegantly paired with a pleated white long skirt featuring intricate gold details. Adorning herself with golden jewellery and flowers in her hair, she posed alongside Kathakali dancers, adding to the cultural richness of the occasion.

Captioning the colourful post with “Onam has arrived!" Prachi revealed that she was currently in “God’s Own Country," Kerala, and was “celebrating the special occasion with the near and dear ones." She extended warm wishes to Onam Ashamsakal, praying for joy and happiness for all.

In an interview with News18, Prachi Tehlan expressed her deep affection for Malayalam cinema, Kerala, and the people of Kerala (Malayalis), which motivated her decision to move to Kochi. She shared her enthusiasm for the traditional Onam Sadya feast, exclaiming, “I have never eaten food as delicious as Onam Sadya."

While Prachi had learned about Onam celebrations during her school days and was intrigued by its historical significance, it was during the shooting of the movie Mamangam in 2019 that she celebrated Onam for the first time. That day marked her first experience of indulging in Onam Sadya, which she now thoroughly enjoys. She believes that the unique taste of the feast comes from the heart and soul of the people who prepare it. This year, she continued the tradition, sharing Onam Sadya with her friends and family.

Prachi also spoke about her affection for the state of Kerala, praising its renowned climate and captivating natural beauty that has gained global recognition. She credited Kerala for producing some of the finest films in Indian cinema, with themes distinct from those of other regions.

Reflecting on her co-star Mammootty from the movie Mamangam, directed by M. Padmakumar, Prachi expressed her admiration, labelling him a “good man." Her experience of working with him led her to become his fan and she called him her “biggest inspiration in this field."