Pragathi Shetty Calls Brother Rakshit Shetty 'Chintu Anna' In Her Raksha Bandhan Post; See Pics

Producer and actor Rakshit Shetty recently produced a film titled Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare which has received appreciation from the critics and the audience. This black comedy Kannada film was written and directed by Nithin Krishnamurthy and was his directorial debut. It was released on July 21.

Now, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the actor and producer was seen celebrating the festival with her sister Pragathi Shetty. The pictures of these siblings are going viral now. In her latest post, Pragathi shared the adorable moments with her brother Rakshit. She calls him Chintu Anna. In the photos, she can be seen tying the rakhi on the wrist of his brother. In return, the actor is seen blessing her sister for a happy life. The adorable photos are now winning the hearts of their fans. The post has garnered more than four lakh likes till now.

The fans of Rishabh Shetty loved the actor’s bonding with his sister. One of the users said, “I love your family and the friends you keep. Bless," while others appreciated their brother-sister bond.

Pragathi Shetty married Kantara fame actor Rishab Shetty in 2017. The couple now has two kids. Pragathi is a costume designer and a fashion designer. Apart from posting her Raksha Bandhan celebration photos, she also shared the adorable bond between her children.

Rakshit Shetty is ready to hit the big screen tomorrow with his film Sapta Sagaradaache Ello. This movie will mark his second film after 777 Charlie in 14 months. It is directed by Hemanth M Rao and is touted to be an intense love story. Rakshi will be seen playing the character of Manu while the actress Rukmini Vasanth will essay the role of Priya in the movie. Due to some circumstances, Manu is sent to jail which puts his relationship with Priya in Jeopardy.

Rakshit Shetty earlier called this film the most intense movie he ever did. He added that Sapta Sagaradaache Ello will mark the new acting phase for him. The film is produced under his own banner Paramvah Studios.