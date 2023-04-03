Pragya Jaiswal Looks Sizzling In This Emerald Green Sequined Lehenga, See Pics

Actress Pragya Jaiswal is one of the well-known faces of the Telugu entertainment industry. Recently, the diva went for the launch of Vega Luxe in Hyderabad. She shared some stunning pictures for her fans regarding what she wore at the launch event In the latest photos. Pragya donned an emerald green sequin lehenga. She paired it with a matching sleeveless bralette blouse with a plunging neckline and dupatta. She completed her look with glam makeup, bold lips, a heavy choker necklace, ring, and bracelet and she kept her hair open as she posed for the camera. Sharing the pictures the actress wrote, “Green flag all the way" in the caption. See the pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pragya Jaiswal (@jaiswalpragya)

Seeing the post, her fans could not keep calm. They showered compliments on her in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “You look damn gorgeous," and another commented, “Sizzling beauty." “You are a queen," wrote a third user.

Not just traditional wear but Pragya Jaiswal also aces western outfits. Four days ago, the actress shared some sizzling photos in a black backless crop top which she paired with matching trousers. She chose minimal makeup and kept her traces open. She looked extremely happy and had a wide smile in these photos. She captioned the post with, “All b(l)ack.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pragya Jaiswal (@jaiswalpragya)

See the post fans dropped red heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

On the professional front, Pragya Jaiswal started her acting journey in 2014 with the bilingual thriller movie Virattu. But she came into the limelight after appearing in the periodic drama Kanche in 2015. The romantic war film, written and directed by Krish, was a huge hit and Pragya also bagged the Filmfare Award For Best Female Debut South for this. Later, she worked in many popular movies like Gunturodu, Titoo MBA, Om Namo Venkatesaya, Achari America Yatra, Nakshatram and Akhanda, to name a few.

Pragya Jaiswal was last seen in the action drama film Son of India. The movie was written and directed by Diamond Ratnababu, and bankrolled by Vishnu Manchu under the banner of Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures and 24 Frames Factory. The film also featured Mohan Babu, Meena and Srikanth in the lead roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here