Pragya Jaiswal Raises Temperature In Pink Colour Bikini, Takes Dip In A Frozen Water; Watch

Actress Pragya Jaiswal is known for her bold avatars and never fails to set the internet on fire with her pictures. The actress today also set pulses racing as she did a daring adventure in Finland. The video has gone viral on the internet and has been grabbing a lot of attention from fans.

In the video, shared by Voompla, the actress sizzles in a pink bikini, confidently flaunting her perfectly toned physique. With the snow-covered mountains in the background, she fearlessly steps into the frozen water, defying the temperature in Finland. The actress is looking extremely excited about this adventure and keeps her calm while doing it. As soon as the video was shared, fans also commented praising her act. One of the fans wrote, “Inspired by rakul preet singh .’ To note, Rakul Preet Singh has also done the same act.

Pragya Jaiswal made her acting debut in 2014 with the Tamil-language film Virattu in 2014 and made her breakthrough with the Telugu period drama Kanche. She was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South. To note, the actress was supposed to be seen in Antim: The Final Truth but her portions were edited. Speaking about the episode, Pragya told RJ Siddharth Kanan that everything happens for a reason, and said that she was an optimistic person. She also added that the song was a favourite of hers, and that even if the film happened or not, the song would still be released. Asked if Salman was emotional about her being edited out of the film, she said yes and that Salman was affected. Pragya added that Salman was unhappy with the decision, and tried till ‘the last minute’ to keep her in the film.

She made her Hindi film debut with Titoo MBA. She has also appeared in films including Nakshatram and Achari America Yatra. In 2021, she played the role of an IAS Officer in the successful film Akhanda. She was last seen in Son of India. The film stars Mohan Babu, Meena, Srikanth and was released theatrically on 18 February 2022.