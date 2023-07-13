Pragya Jaiswal’s Golden Glow Leaves Internet In Awe; See Pics

Pragya Jaiswal is a well-known Telugu actress. She made her acting debut in 2012 with the bilingual movie Virattu. She is famous for her incredible fashion sense. Pragya Jaiswal is active on social media. She regularly interacts with her followers and shares glimpses from her personal as well as professional life with them. She recently posted a series of images from her photoshoot, which is going viral.

Pragya can be seen wearing a golden shimmery bodycon gown. She paired it up beautifully with classy golden earrings and golden rings to go with it. Pragya chose bold makeup, with gold and metallic smokey eyes and nude lips. For her hair, she went for a sleek bun. She paired the dress with pencil heels. Pragya looked stunning in her glammed-up look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pragya Jaiswal (@jaiswalpragya)

She captioned the photo, “Golden glow”. Social media users went gaga over her post and shared their reactions in the comment section. One of the users wrote “Hotness overloaded”, while the other one wrote, “So cute and hot.”

A few days ago, Pragya Jaiswal shared another set of pictures, in which she can be seen wearing a black full-sleeve monokini. She kept her wet hair open and chose subtle makeup. She rounded off her look with a set of dramatic earrings. The caption read, “Stop stopping yourself." She set the temperature soaring with the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pragya Jaiswal (@jaiswalpragya)

Her post received over 150 thousand likes.

Before beginning her career in films, Pragya worked as a model. She participated in numerous beauty pageants and became a successful model while studying at Symbiosis University. She was also awarded the Symbiosis Sanskritik Puraskar in 2014 for her contributions to culture and the arts.

Pragya Jaiswal was last seen in the Telugu action film Son Of India, which was released a year ago. Diamond Ratnababu wrote the screenplay and directed the film. Vishnu Manchu produced the film under the banner of Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures and 24 Frames Factory. Mohan Babu, Meena, and Srikanth played significant roles in the movie.