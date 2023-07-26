Prakash Jha's Father Tejnath Jha Dies at 95 in Patna

Director Prakash Jha’s father Tejnath Jha died on July 26, Wednesday. He passed away in Patna, in his residence in Jai Prakash Nagar, at the age of 95. While the filmmaker is yet to issue a public statement about his father’s death, it is widely reported that Tejnath was battling age-related health issues.

Zoom TV reported that he was admitted to the hospital earlier this week and his health condition deteriorated. As per ETimes, Tejnath Jha was an administrative officer. The news of Tejnath Jha’s death has left the family in grief.

Prakash Jha turns 71 is known for his hard-hitting, socio-political films. He studied at the Film and Television Institute of India or FTII, at Pune. He won his first National Film Award for his documentary, Faces After Storm (1984).

Prakash Jha made his directorial debut in 1984 with small screen shows such as Hip Hurray and Damul. He went on to the big screen, making his film debut with Parinati (1989), and Bandish (1996). The director went on to make a mark with Mrityudand (1997), winning several awards. These include Screen Cinema Award for Best Actor, Best Dialogue and Best Screenplay; Zee Cine Award for Best Dialogue and Best Director, among other awards.

He went on to do movies like Gangaajal (2003), Apaharan (2005), Raajneeti (2010), Aarakshan (2011), Jai Gangaajal (2016), and Pareeksha – The Final Test (2019). He made his OTT debut with Aashram, starring Bobby Deol in the lead. The series has completed three seasons and has made headlines with the controversy throughout the three seasons.

Apart from Deol, the show also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Adhyayan Suman, Anupriya Goenka and Tushar Pandey, among others.