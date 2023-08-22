Prakash Raj, Brutally Trolled For His Tweet On Chandrayaan 3, Issues Clarification

Prakash Raj, who has acted in all the South Indian film industries as well as Hindi cinema, has also generated controversy over the years. While his strong acting prowess and impeccable skills have endeared him to many fans, he has also been at the receiving end of haters due to his being a strong critique of the ruling BJP government at the centre. Prakash Raj has always been a strong opponent of many of the central government initiatives and has been a particularly strong critic of the right-wing government’s Hindutva ideology.

He has been trolled by staunch right-wing supporters for his views but the actor has always been unabashed about speaking out his mind. He has now garnered a fresh controversy after taking a dig at the Chandrayaan 3 mission undertaken by ISRO. ISRO had announced that Vikram Lander would attempt to land on the moon’s South Pole on Wednesday, August 22. While the nation is looking forward to script history, Prakash Raj took a jibe at the mission which did not go down well with the people of the country.

He tweeted a cartoon of a lungi-clad man making tea as the first image to be broadcast to Earth after the lander makes its landing on the moon.

This tweet was deemed derogatory by a large portion of the internet and they trolled Prakash Raj for his insensitivity towards ISRO scientists. Many users pointed out to him that ISRO was not affiliated with BJP or any political party and its success would mean success for India and not any party. Most users seemed to feel that his grudge against one political party had seeped into cynicism towards every achievement for the nation. Many called his tweet shameful.

Prakash Raj later did however address all the trolls and responded to the criticism saying that he was referring to a joke of ‘Armstrong times’ and was celebrating Kerala’s tea-makers.

Hate sees only Hate.. i was referring to a joke of #Armstrong times .. celebrating our kerala Chaiwala .. which Chaiwala did the TROLLS see ?? .. if you dont get a joke then the joke is on you .. GROW UP #justasking https://t.co/NFHkqJy532— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 21, 2023

The goals of Chandrayaan 3’s mission are to show a soft and safe lunar surface landing, lunar rover wandering and in-situ scientific experimentation.