Prakash Raj Writes 'Proud Moment' As Vikram Lander Touches Down The Moon; Netizens Call Him A 'Hypocrite'

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14. The Vikram lander landed on the Moon’s surface on August 23 (Wednesday) and India has now joined an exclusive group of countries – the United States, Russia, and China – as the fourth nation to softly land on the Moon! The ISRO mission has created history by becoming the first to successfully land on the lunar south pole.

Celebrities from the Indian film industry took to social media to cheer for India and congratulate ISRO on the historic feat. Among them, was actor Prakash Raj, who recently landed in hot waters as he invited backlash over a social media post mocking India’s Moon mission.

Prakash Raj took to the social media site X (formerly Twitter) and mocked the Moon mission Chandrayaan-3. He shared a cartoon of a man in a vest and lungi pouring tea and wrote, “First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking." The post was widely condemned on social media with users calling out the actor for taking a sarcastic jibe at ISRO.

Today, post the historic landing, the actor took to social media yet again and lauded ISRO. “PROUD MOMENT for INDIA and to Humankind.. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿Thank you #ISRO #Chandrayaan3 #VikramLander and to everyone who contributed to make this happen .. may this guide us to Explore and Celebrate the mystery of our UNIVERSE .. #justasking," he wrote.

Many took to the replies and asked him to apologise for his earlier post that was considered demeaning by netizens. Many also dubbed him a hypocrite.

Meanwhile, celebs from all across the country celebrated the massive feat and congratulated ISRO on achieving what no nation has.

While addressing ISRO and the nation, an elated Narendra Modi, India’s honourable Prime Minister said, “Sky is not the limit".