Pranitha Subhash Dons Both Western And Traditional Look; Asks Fans To Pick One

Pranitha Subhash is a popular actress who works in the Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi film industries. She is widely loved for her diverse roles and has earned a large fanbase across different regions. Pranitha Subhash got married in 2021 and embraced motherhood last year. Since then, she hasn’t been active in films but has a vibrant social media presence. She often delights her fans by posting pictures on Instagram, which display her fitness and fashion choices. Recently, Pranitha Subhash posted a string of photos on Instagram and asked her fans to choose between her crop top and saree look, while she was dressed in both outfits. The post has gone viral now. Pranitha uploaded these pictures yesterday and it has garnered over one lakh likes till now.

In the photos, Pranitha Subhash has donned a simple yet elegant look. She has donned a white crop top and blue pants. She poses for the camera while sitting on a couch and eating a snack. To diversify her look, she then tries on a pastel-coloured saree with an embroidered blouse. She went for minimal makeup while complimenting her beauty with open hair. “Crop top and pants or saree? What’s your pick!” she captioned her post.

The photos went viral in no time and her fans started showering their love through the comment section. While some users picked a saree, others called her pretty in a crop top. “Saree is perfect. You look too good in a saree,” commented one user.

Pranitha Subhash loves wearing sarees. This is not the first time she has posted a photo in which she donned this traditional outfit. Previously, she dropped some riveting photos, in which she was seen draping a gold-coloured netted saree. She wore a matching sleeveless blouse, which beautifully complemented her look in the photos. While uploading the post she wrote, “Wedding Szn.”

Pranitha will soon be seen in Vinay Pampathi’s romantic comedy-drama movie, Ramana Avatara. The film also features Manish Rishi and Arun Sagar in lead roles.