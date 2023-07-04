Pranitha Subhash Looks Gorgeous In Orange Silk Saree, See Pics

Pranitha Subhash is one of the noted actresses in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films. The diva embraced motherhood last year and has now once again started working after a hiatus. She always keeps her fans updated with her movies and photoshoots. Pranitha on Monday now shared a couple of pictures from her throwback photoshoot session, which is currently garnering everyone’s attention. In the photographs, Pranitha is seen in her traditional avatar.

She donned an orange colour silk saree with a golden border and paired it with a matching embroidered blouse. The Hungama 2 actress chose minimal makeup and tied her hair in a bun and gajra to it. She rounded off her look with two traditional necklaces, matching earrings, mang tika, Kamar bandh, and bangles. See the post:

Pranitha loves to wear Indian attire, and her Instagram account is proof. Two days back, the actress shared a string of pictures where she draped a golden-coloured netted saree. She paired it with a matching sleeveless sequined blouse. The actress opted for subtle makeup and kept her hair open as she posed for the camera. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Wedding szn," in the caption.

Pranitha Subhash started her acting journey in 2010 with the Kannada film, Porki. In the next year, she starred in the critically acclaimed film Bheema Theeradalli, and since then, she has never looked back. She went on to appear in several commercially successful Telugu and Tamil films like Baava, Attarintiki Daredi, Massu Engira Masilamani and Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal.

She last appeared in the 2021 Hindi-language war film Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film was directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, was set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak War of 1971, and revolved around Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. The film also featured Ajay Devgn in the lead role alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Ihana Dhillon in other important roles.

Pranitha Subhash will soon be seen in the upcoming film Ramana Avatara, written and directed by Vikas and Vinay Pampapathi, respectively.