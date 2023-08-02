Pranitha Subhash Looks Ravishing In Deep Olive Green Embellished Floor-touching Gown

Actress Pranitha Subhash is one of the most popular actresses in the Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi film industries. For her exceptional acting skills, the actress has garnered a large fan base across different regions. However, Pranitha is not only known for her acting talents but is also recognised for her fitness and fashion choices. Recently, the diva made her fans go crazy as she flaunted her glammed-up avatar in her latest photoshoot session as she attended the India Couture Week FDCI ICW 2023.

In the photos, Pranitha is seen donning a sleeveless deep olive green embellished floor-touching gown. She paired her gown with a stone double-layered neckpiece. She choose minimal makeup and did a side-parted hairdo with her open tresses to complete her look.

The photographs went viral in no time. Seeing the photos, one of the users commented, “How beautiful you are," and another one said, “Wow ma’am looking so gorgeous." “Stunning look," wrote a third user.

A few days back, Pranitha shared another string of pictures where she slayed in a black colour sleeveless satin dress with a side slit. The actress opted for nude makeup, including brown eyeshadow, bold liner, blushy cheeks and a nude lip shade. She also wore metal gold and black colour flats which perfectly complimented her outfit.

Pranitha Subhash was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, a 2021 historical action drama movie, also starring Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Then, the actress then took a break from acting due to her pregnancy.

Now she is all set to start her second innings. She will soon be seen in the romantic comedy-drama film Ramana Avatara. The movie, written and directed by Vikas Pampapathi and Vinay Pampathi respectively, also features Manish Rishi and Arun Sagar in the lead roles. The shooting of the film has reportedly been completed and Ramana Avatara is currently in the post-production stage.

Pranitha Subhash also has the crime thriller film D148 in her pipeline. The movie is written and directed by Ratheesh Reghunandan and also stars Dileep, Malavika Menon and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead roles.