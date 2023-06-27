Pranitha Subhash Looks Stunning In A Black And Golded Gown, See Pic

Pranitha Subhash is a prominent name in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi film industries. Her name is synonymous with her works like Masss, Brahma and Attarintiki Daredi, to name a few. But apart from her performance in the films, fans love her sartorial choices. Her recent photo from Abu Dhabi in UAE is all the proof you need to know that Pranitha is a fashion enthusiast.

Pranitha dropped a gorgeous photo of her OOTD from her Dubai outing and the results are just magical. She can be seen exuding aristocracy with her black and gold gown and making heads turn. In the photo, she can be seen wearing an extravagant strapless black gown with intricate embroidery with hints of metal shades of silver and gold. She accessorised her look with golden earrings. She opted for glam makeup but what caught our attention is her dramatic eyeliner. She chose flawless skin with slightly rouged cheeks, lightly tinted eyeshadow and graphic eyeliner.

She captioned the post, “As someone who keeps my makeup minimal, what do you think of this liner?" Check out the photo here-

Her fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section and many also heaped praises on their favourite actress. A fan wrote, “So beautiful," while another commented, “Stunning beauty." Pointing out the balanced look of Pranitha, a fan wrote, “I think you always have an idea of balance." One more commented, “Beautiful smile, Pranitha. We love you. You are looking gorgeous."

On the professional front, Pranitha Subhash was last seen in the 2021 historical action drama titled Bhuj: The Pride of India where she shared the screen with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha. After this, she took a hiatus from acting due to her pregnancy.

Currently, she is gearing up for her upcoming project Ramana Avatara. It is directed by Vikas Pampapathi and Vinay Pampathi. The movie is currently in its last leg of the post-production stage. It stars Manish Rishi as the protagonist and Arun Sagar as an antagonist. It will also feature Anirudh Acharya, Shubra Aaiyappa and others. Apart from this, she also has the crime thriller film D148 in her kitty.