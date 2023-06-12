Pranitha Subhash Radiates Beauty In A Dark Green One-Shoulder Gown

Actress Pranitha Subhash needs no introduction She has established herself as a prominent figure in the Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi film industries. Renowned for her exceptional acting skills, she has garnered a large fan base across different regions. However, her talents extend beyond the realm of acting.

Pranitha is also recognised for her dedication to fitness, which she frequently showcases through motivating videos on social media. These videos, filmed during her gym sessions, serve as inspiration for her fans, encouraging them to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle.

Recently, the diva made fans stop dead in their tracks as she flaunted her glammed-up avatar in her latest photoshoot session. In the recent photos, Pranitha is seen wearing a dark green one-shoulder sequin bodycon gown. She paired her gown with a matching pair of statement earrings. She opted for minimal makeup and did a side-parted hairdo with her open tresses to complete her look. She is looking drop-dead gorgeous. " Looking for magic in every moment " reads the caption.

The pictures went viral in no time. Seeing the photos, one of the users commented, “Wow, you are looking absolutely stunning and gorgeous", and another one said, " You look so gorgeous always." " Ravishing looks," wrote the third user.

Well, not only in a Western outfit but Pranitha also looks stunning in Indian attire. Four days back the actress shared a picture in a peach and golden lehenga set. The actress opted for nude makeup, including perfectly lined eyebrows, bold liner, blushy cheeks, and a peach lip shade. She also wore a matching necklace set and bangles, which perfectly complimented her outfit.

Seeing the post, followers showered compliments on their favourite actress in the comment section. While many dropped the red heart and fire emojis.

Pranitha Subhash was last seen in the 2021 historical action drama film Bhuj: The Pride of India. Starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha in the pivotal roles. After this, the actress took a break from her work because of her pregnancy.

Now she is all set to start her second inning. She will soon be seen in the upcoming film Ramana Avatara. The romantic comedy-drama film is written and directed by Vikas Pampapathi and Vinay Pampathi respectively. It also stars Manish Rishi and Arun Sagar in the pivotal roles. Apart from this, she also has the crime thriller film D148 in her kitty.