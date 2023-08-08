Pranitha Subhash Stuns The Internet In Pink Organza Saree

Pranitha Subhash is a widely loved actress in the Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi film industries. Her remarkable performances in several films have earned her a large fan base across different regions. The diva embraced motherhood last year. Soon after resuming work, she kept posting pictures to showcase her fitness and fashion choices. Recently, she made her fans go crazy as she dropped a string of pictures in a pastel-coloured saree.

Pranitha donned a pink organza saree and paired it with an embroidered blouse with golden work. The Hungama 2 actress went for minimal makeup and kept her tresses open to complement her look. She chose matching earrings and a bindi to complete her look. The picture is proof that the actress is fond of traditional attire and can’t get enough of saree looks especially. “Barbie but make it desi," Pranitha wrote as she posted the picture. Have a look for yourself:

The photograph went viral in no time with people leaving comments like “Nice Looking in this Saree Princess" and “Your beauty has no limits dear". Moreover, the post was flooded with heart emoticons as people expressed their reactions to the beautiful pictures.

Pranitha keeps sharing pictures of her saree looks on social media platforms. Earlier, the actress dropped some mesmerising pictures of herself in which she was seen draped in a golden-coloured netted saree. She wore a matching sleeveless sequined blouse that accentuated her look. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Wedding szn," in the caption.

Pranitha Subhash will soon resume her second innings. She has a romantic comedy-drama film Ramana Avatara in her kitty. The upcoming movie is written and directed by Vikas Pampapathi and Vinay Pampathi respectively. Besides, the film also features Manish Rishi and Arun Sagar in pivotal roles. Additionally, Pranitha will also be seen in the crime thriller film D148. Helmed and directed by Ratheesh Reghunandan, the film also features Dileep, Malavika Menon and Shine Tom Chacko. Notably, the actress last appeared in the 2021 Hindi-language war film Bhuj: The Pride of India.