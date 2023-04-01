Prasad Oak Celebrates His Filmfare Win Like This

Marathi actor Prasad Oak has bagged the prestigious Filmfare award for essaying the role of Shiva Sena leader Anand Dighe in the biographical flick Dharmaveer. He was announced the winner of the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) category at the star-studded event that was hosted at the Mahakavi Kalidas Natyamandir Hall in Mumbai on Friday night. Just hours after accepting the trophy, Prasad Oak gave fans a glimpse of the special moment via Instagram. One slide of his latest post consisted of a video of him walking on stage to accept the award.

A happy Prasad Oak also gave a thanking speech before the clip came to an end. Another slide features an adorable photograph of his pet pooch standing just behind the ‘Black Lady’ Filmfare trophy. While sharing the post, the actor also penned a heartwarming note to express his gratitude toward the team Dharmaveer, who paved the way for him to receive the honourable accolade. When translated to English, his Marathi caption loosely means, “One more ‘Black Lady’ in my house. And I have received it from the hands of the lady who I’ve been admiring since childhood. Once again I wholeheartedly thank the team of Dhramaveer, Magesh Desai, and of course Pravin Tarde. The second photo includes photos of two ‘Black ladies.’”

Take a look at the post here:

Helmed by Pravin Tarde, the movie also starred Kshitish Date, Makarand Paddhye, Snehal Tarde, and Shruti Marathe in pivotal roles. Such was the movie’s success that it emerged to become the third-highest Marathi film of 2022 at the regional box office. The plot of the movie traces back the inspiring story of Anand Dighe from the point of view of a journalist who sets off the cover of an event organised in his memory on his death anniversary. It highlights how the prominent figure went on to win the hearts of Thane residents.

While Prasak Ook took home the trophy in the male category, it was actress Sayali Sanjeev who bagged the Best Actor in Leading Role (Female) section for his stint in Goshta Eka Paithanichi. Besides this, the Best Actors in Supporting Roles were bagged by Nandu Madhav for Y and Anita Date for Me Vasantrao.

Read all the Latest Movies News here