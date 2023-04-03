Prasad Oak, Wife Manjiri Oak Groove To Tip Tip Barsa Paani But Then ...

Marathi actor-director Prasad Oak sure knows how to entertain his audience. Be it showcasing his brilliant directorial skills in last year’s release Chandramukhi or the impeccable portrayal of Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe in the film Dharmaveer, he nails every job with perfection. The director-actor also has a humorous side, which he has recently displayed on social media, thus proving that he can use any medium to entertain his audience. He has made a short reel along with his wife Manjiri Oak, which is drawing a lot of attention because of its hilarity.

The couple is seen grooving to the hit music track Tip Tip Barsa Paani, but as soon as the vocals start, Prasad Oak is seen hilariously trying to get away with his wife chasing him. The reason being it is not the original version of the track that is being played but a very distorted version of the song very poorly sung by a TikTok user.

The Kaorake version of the track, believed to have been sung by a Bangladeshi woman on TikTok, went viral earlier this year because of the dissonant nature of the song and spawned various memes and reels.

And now, Prasad Oak and Manjari Oak decided to join the bandwagon and have done a reel on the cover track. Prasad’s reaction to the vocals is priceless and will leave you in splits. Take a look at the video.

Prasad Oak, who started his career with theatre, before moving on to films received the Marathi Filmfare Award for his role in Dharmaveer. Chandramukhi directed by him last year became one of the biggest Marathi films ever made with an extensive promotional campaign not seen before in Marathi cinema. Amruta Khanvilkar played the titular role in the movie, which was based on the novel of the same name, written by Viswas Patil.

