Prashanth Neel To Start Shooting For KGF: Chapter 3 First And Then Salaar 2

With the growing excitement surrounding Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, there are indications that Prashanth Neel will soon commence the production of KGF: Chapter 3. Prashanth Neel, known for his successful films like KGF Chapters 1 and 2, has captured the audience’s attention, and they are now eagerly anticipating KGF: Chapter 3. This is evident from the sneak peeks shared by Hombale Films on the first anniversary of KGF: Chapter 2.

Fans of Yash and movie enthusiasts are extremely eager to learn about the commencement of director Prashanth Neel’s work on KGF Chapter 3. Recent reports indicate that the film’s production will kick off shortly, even before filming for Salaar 2 begins. Nonetheless, an official confirmation about this development is expected to be announced shortly.

Prashanth Neel’s foray into the realm of action cinema, evident in works such as the KGF series and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, has significantly raised the anticipation levels within the film community. The director has crafted an expansive KGF universe, establishing himself as a major force in the franchise domain. Additionally, with the growing excitement around Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, it’s possible that the film might drop subtle clues or hints regarding the upcoming KGF: Chapter 3, adding to the intrigue.

Prashanth Neel has undeniably established an entirely new cinematic universe. It’s certainly intriguing to anticipate what he has planned for the future. On another note, fans can look forward to the release of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire in September 2023. The film, directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, features a stellar cast including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and more.

The debut song from Salaar is scheduled for release on Independence Day, August 15, while the trailer is projected to be unveiled in the final week of August. Given the immense pre-release excitement surrounding the movie, the creators are envisioning a global box office collection of approximately Rs 200 crore on day one.