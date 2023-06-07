Prateik Babbar Modifies Name In Honour Of His Mother; Actor's New Name Is...

Prateik Babbar, who recently appeared in Madhur Bhandarkar’s India Lockdown, has made a touching tribute to his late mother, Smita Patil. He has made a slight modification to his name and will now be addressed as Prateik Patil Babbar. This name change serves as a homage to his mother’s memory.

In a heartfelt statement, Prateik Babbar shared his reasons for changing his name. The actor has also already updated his Instagram bio with his new name. Addressing the matter, the actor released a statement that read, “With the blessings of my father and my entire family, my late maternal grandparents and my late mother, I have decided to add my mother’s last name as my middle name, giving birth to my new screen name ‘Prateik Patil Babbar’."

He called his decision ‘part superstitious, part sentimental’ and added, “When my name appears in film credits or anywhere for that matter, I want it to be a reminder to myself, the people, & the audience of her extraordinary & remarkable legacy, of my legacy. A reminder of her brilliance & greatness."

Prateik Babbar went on to add that his mother will forever be a part of every endeavour he undertakes. He firmly believes that her legacy will live on through his name, serving as a lasting tribute to her remarkable presence and influence in his life. “My mother will be a part of each and every endeavour I put my energies into, not that she wasn’t a part before. But having her last name as part of my name just solidifies the sentiment. It’ll be 37 years this year since she left us, gone but not forgotten. I will make sure she is never forgotten. Smita Patil will live on through my name.. quite literally," the actor also said.

Prateik Patil Babbar, the son of Smita Patil and veteran actor Raj Babbar, made his debut in the film industry with the 2008 film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Unfortunately, his mother, Smita Patil, passed away in 1986 due to childbirth complications, just weeks after Prateik’s birth. Following this tragic loss, Prateik was raised by his maternal grandparents in Mumbai.