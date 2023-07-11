Pravin Tarde’s Controversial Take On Soaring Tomato Prices Goes Viral

The skyrocketing prices of tomatoes have left everyone uncertain whether they should include this staple ingredient in their meal or not. Tomatoes were formerly sold at a reasonable price of Rs 20 per kilogram. Households have suffered greatly as a result of the unexpected price increase to Rs 50 per kilogram. Discussions about this hike are now widespread, not only among households but also in the entertainment industry. Marathi actor-director Pravin Tarde has also shared his views on the topic. Pravin Tarde is always upfront about his opinion on various topics on social media. He shared a post on Facebook saying, “If tomatoes become expensive for two days, the media is on fire." His post went viral.

Social media users have commented on Pravin’s post to express themselves. One user wrote, “Could cold storage be the solution?" Another one said, “Prices have soared to Rs 120 in the city."

Pravin Tarde belongs to Maharashtra and works in Marathi cinema. Some of his famous work includes Deool Band, Mulshi Pattern, and Sarsenapati Hambirrao.

Tomato prices in Maharashtra have doubled. The situation is considerably worse, as they are now selling tomatoes for an astounding Rs 140 per kilogram. Farmers claim that because this crop has been severely harmed by rain and hailstorm, the supply has dropped.

Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana produce the most tomatoes in India, along with Maharashtra. Tomatoes are grown between August and September. They are planted between February and July as the second crop.