Ileana D’Cruz, Who Once Referred to Andrew Kneebone As ‘Hubby’, Is Reportedly Dating Katrina’s Brother

Ileana D’Cruz has thrilled the Internet with her pregnancy announcement. She is excited to start a new chapter in her life with the arrival of her first child. The 36-year-old actress posted two pictures on Instagram on Tuesday morning, one of a baby romper with the text ‘And so the adventure begins’ printed on it. The other image appears to be of the actress wearing a ‘mama’ pendant. She captioned the post: “Coming soon." However, Ileana refrained from revealing the identity of her child’s father.

Soon after Ileana announced her pregnancy, her past relationships grabbed everyone’s attention. It is worth noting that the Bollywood diva was last linked with Katrina Kaif’s brother, Sebastian Laurent Michel in the recent past. Prior to this, she was also in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone.

Who is Sebastian Laurent Michel?

Several months ago, rumours circulated that the Barfi actress was romantically involved with Sebastian, who is a model based in London and the brother of Katrina Kaif. According to reports, the couple has been in a relationship for nearly a year. Speculation about their romance began after Ileana was seen spending time with Katrina and Vicky Kaushal during their trip to the Maldives, with Sebastian also in attendance.

Ileana and Sebastian Have Kept It Lowkey

Earlier, sources also suggested that the rumoured couple spends time together at various locations, such as Katrina’s former residence in Bandra, Ileana’s home in the same area, and even in London. They are said to follow each other on Instagram as well. The rumoured couple prefers to keep their relationship a hush-hush affair.

When Illeana called Andrew Kneebone ‘Best Hubby’

A few years ago, Ileana D’Cruz was in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone. While it was unclear if they were married, the actress referred to him as the “best hubby ever" in an Instagram post in the past. However, in 2019, the two reportedly ended the relationship.

Following the breakup, Ileana spoke to Pinkvilla and said that she did not feel upset. She emphasized the importance of having supportive family and friends during difficult times and expressed her gratitude for having them by her side. “I don’t get upset. When you are going through a situation like this, you understand the value of your family and friends. It’s the same that happened for me. I had my family and closest friends supporting me right through it," she had said.

