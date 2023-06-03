Pregnant Ileana D’Cruz Drops Sunkissed Pictures From Her Babymoon Amid Engagement Rumours

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz is currently expecting her first child. The actress is often seen sharing happy moments from her pregnancy journey, keeping fans and well-wishers excited about the same. Amid her engagement rumours, the actress is currently making the most of her babymoon getaway to a serene beach destination.

Away from the frenetic pace and chaos of everyday life, Ileana jetted off to an undisclosed beach location. The actress shared a bundle of sun-kissed pictures. In one of the photos, she was seen sitting by the pool. ‘Babymooning hard,’ she captioned the photo. In the next story, she shared a selfie flaunting her radiating skin and wrote ‘been a while’.

Have a look at the pictures :

Earlier yesterday, the actress took to her Instagram stories to post a series of photographs where she can be seen dining with her partner. One photo features her and her boyfriend’s intertwined hands, prominently featuring rings on their respective ring fingers. She captioned it, “My idea of romance - surely can’t let him eat in peace.” The pictures caused quite a stir over the internet.

In April, Ileana D’Cruz revealed her pregnancy, leaving everyone surprised. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a monochrome photograph of a onesie and a personalised pendant adorned with the initials “MAMA." However, she did not disclose the identity of the father of her child.

Ileana D’Cruz was in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone a few years ago. Although their marital status remained unclear, the actress referred to him as the “best hubby ever" in an Instagram post back in the day.

However, in 2019, various reports suggested that the two had ended their relationship. Lately, it has been reported that the actress is dating Sebastian, who is a model based in London and also the brother of Katrina Kaif. Reportedly, the couple has been in a relationship for nearly a year. However, the two have never confirmed or denied it.