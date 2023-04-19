Pregnant Ileana D'Cruz Fans Defend Her As Netizens Ask Actor 'Who Is Baby's Dad': 'Disgusting'

Ileana D’Cruz on Tuesday announced her first pregnancy on social media. While congratulatory messages from fans and friends from the industry flooded the comment section of her post, there was a section of people who trolled her for getting pregnant out of wedlock and also not keep the identity of the baby’s father under wraps.

“Shaadi ke bina bachaa karna humare society ke like acha nahi hai. (Having a baby before the wedding is not good for society),” a comment read. Another one said, “Even she doesn’t know about her husband. Let her first see her baby then she will think who it resembles.”

But Ilena’s fans had her back and slammed the trolls for their mean comments. One of them wrote, “People in comments asking for father’s name are the same ones that don’t believe in single parenthood. You guys didn’t ask Karan Johar who the mother is? Didn’t Ask Raveena when she adopted a girl child, even Sushmita Sen? Tushar Kapoor? W** is wrong with you all? She can become mother by any of the means above. Disgusting mentality!”

Another one said, “Please don’t let polluted minds make you feel low, we are praying for the health and happiness of you and your baby.”

“Please let her enjoy this beautiful phase of life and give blessings to her little one. Stop asking about the father’s name she is not accountable for any of these stupid questions,” backed another fan.

Ileana D’Cruz Pregnancy Announcement Post:

On April 18, Ileana took to her Instagram and shared two black-and-white photos. While the first one carried a picture of a baby jumpsuit with the words that read, ‘And so the adventure begins” on it, the second one showed Ileana wearing a locket, which reads ‘Mama’. “Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling,” read her caption along with the pictures.

Ileana is rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel, however, neither of them has confirmed or denied the reports. On the work front, Ileana D’Cruz was last seen in The Big Bull starring Abhishek Bachchan. Up next, she will be seen in Unfair & Lovely along with Randeep Hooda.

