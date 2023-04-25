Pregnant Ileana D'Cruz Reveals Her 'Preggy Perks' Include a Black Forest Cake Baked By Her Sister

A week after Ileana D’Cruz announced her pregnancy, the actress revealed that she is being treated with some mouthwatering cake baked by her sister. The soon-to-be mama took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that her sister sent her a sumptuous Black Forest Cake she baked for her. She shared a picture of the cake and called it ‘preggy perks’.

Ileana also added, “Especially because your sister makes the best black forest cake ever.” She then shared a picture of a slice of the cake and wrote, “Come to mama."

Ileana surprised everyone with the news of her pregnancy. Taking to Instagram and shared a monochrome photo of a onesie and a personalised pendant that had “MAMA" initials on it. Ileana’s post took the internet by storm, with netizens wondering about her relationship status. However, several stars ignored the questions and congratulated Ileana on her pregnancy.

Mini Mathur, who is a good friend of the actress, wrote, “Omggggg this is tres amazing !! congratulations alinaji." Shibani Dandekar added, “Ahhhh congratulations my love this is amazing news." Samantha Ruth Prabhu also sent her love to Ileana.

Notably, Ileana D’Cruz was in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone a few years back. The actress had even referred to Kneebone as “best hubby ever" once on an Instagram post while it was still not clear whether the two were married or not. She apparently broke up with him in 2019.

Last year, it was reported that Ileana was dating Katrina Kaif’s brother, Sebastian Laurent Michel. Karan Johar seemingly confirmed their relationship on Koffee With Karan 7 last year. To fuel the rumours, Ileana joined Katrina Kaif and the gang to celebrate the Tiger 3 star’s birthday, fuelling rumours of their relationship. Also present at the bash were Vicky Kaushal, sister Isabelle Kaif, brother Sebastian Laurent Michel, friends Sharvari Wagh, Sunny Kaushal, Mini Mathur, and others.

