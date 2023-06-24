Pregnant Ileana D'Cruz Shuts Down Question On Weight Gain, Says 'Love How My Body’s Changed'

Ileana D’Cruz is expecting her first child. On Friday evening, the actress conducted an ‘ask me anything’ session on social media when she did not shy away from talking about her pregnancy. When asked about her increasing weight, Ileana mentioned that such questions would initially ‘trigger’ her but it does not affect her anymore.

Ileana shared that she has a strong support system and admitted she is loving how her body has changed over the last few months. “I think it’s because so many people comment on your weight when you’re having a baby. It doesn’t help when you go to your doctor checkups and they have to weigh you every time. So, it’s constantly on your mind," she wrote.

“Let me just say, I just love how my body changed these past few months. It’s such a miraculous, wonderful, and humbling journey. And yes, I am a human, and there are a few days when I don’t feel great. But I have an amazing support system and people that love me and remind me that I am making a literal little human inside me. So weight does not matter and stay happy, and healthy, listen to your body, and “do what feels right to do," the actres added.

Last month too, Ileana shared some of her old pictures on her Instagram stories to highlight how she was before her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, during the AMA session, Ileana also described the ‘beautiful moment’ when she heard her baby’s heartbeat for the first time. “One the most beautiful moments I have ever experienced. I can’t even describe how overwhelmed I was. There was tears and happiness and so much relief and joy. A massive surge of love for a tiny seed that was going to be a full grown baby soon," she wrote while replying to a question. Besides this, she also called her pregnancy journey ‘humbling’.

Ileana D’Cruz left everyone surprised in April this year when she announced her pregnancy. Back then, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a monochrome photo of a onesie and a personalised pendant which had “MAMA" initials on it. However, the actress has not yet revealed the identity of her child’s father.