Preity Zinta Channels Her Inner Pahadi Spirit As She Lights Chulha at Shimla Home, Photos Go Viral

Actress Preity Zinta is currently putting up in her hometown Shimla. The actress is visiting the city with her husband Gene Goodenough, their kids Jai and Gia and is making the most of her stay, away from the frenetic pace and chaos of everyday life. She recently shared a couple of pictures of herself trying to light a traditional Chula used in the hills.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Re living old memories & making new ones. All the action revolves around the kitchen in pahadi homes. Here I’m trying to light the fire & bring the rarely used old school chulha to life.” She tagged ‘Somewhere In The Mountains’ in the location.

In the photos, Preity was seen donning a salwar suit. She also wore a sweater and had her head covered with a scarf. She was seen sitting next to the Chulha while trying to light the fire and cook.

Fans on seeing the pictures, lauded the actress for her simplicity. One of them wrote, This is so so true maam … Everything revolves around the kitchen in pahadi homes … It’s so good to see you like this… You have always taken pride in your roots wherever in the world you go ma’am… That makes us so proud. And one more thing for me to be proud of is being your super junior from CJM Shimla. We look up to you,” in the comments section.

Born in Shimla district, Preity currently resides in the US but recently returned to India during the Indian Premier League season. During her visit, she and her family visited the Hateshwari Mata temple located in Shimla.

Sharing a post about her visit on Instagram, she wrote, “When I was a little girl I often visited the Hateshwari Mata temple in Hatkoti, Shimla - Himachal Pradesh. This temple has played a big role in my childhood & I’ve always felt very connected to it. Now that I’m a mother its only natural that the first temple my kids visited was this incredible & ancient temple. Here’s a sneak peek of our visit."

top videos

She added, “I’m sure Jai & Gia will not remember this trip so we will have to come back again because mother will call me again. Jai Ma Durga - Jai Mahisasurmardini. If any of you get a chance to visit do not miss it. It’s magical, mysterious & stunning beautiful & yes you can thank me later.”