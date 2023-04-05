Preity Zinta Chased By Man on Wheelchair, Brutally Trolled For Not Pulling Her Car Over For Him

It’s next to impossible for celebs to dodge hawk-eyed paps and netizens. Every move is documented and it’s often too late for damage control. Even as her IPL team is off to a winning start, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has found herself in the middle of an unfortunate incident. The bubbly actress, who is based in Los Angeles with hubby Gene Goodenough, is in India at the moment to cheer for her team Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL. Recently, when she was making her way out of a salon, a differently-abled man approached her for help. In a video that is doing the rounds on the internet, Preity can be seen hastily making her way into the swanky car to get moving.

Relentless, the man in the wheelchair chased her car down, even as the chauffeur picked up the pace and began to drive off. The incident has not gone down well with netizens who have called the actress out on grounds of insensitivity. Many flocked to the comments section to express displeasure over her alleged inconsiderate behaviour.

While one user commented, “So what is shocking is that she doesn’t have to give him money", another wrote, “This is shameful. She could have helped the poor man". Many have also criticised the man in question for hounding celebs.

Preity, however, has not issued any statement clearing her stance. The actress recently shared a workout video featuring celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

“Travelling across continents & across India on various flights has been tough on the body. I can handle jet lag but not a stiff back. Thank god for pilates. Nothing a good stretch cannot fix. Thank you Yas for always watching my back. Love you loads," she captioned it, in her signature style. Fans have been wanting to see the actress back on the big screen, but there have been no updates on her comeback.

