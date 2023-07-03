Preity Zinta Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her ‘Weekend Vibes’ With Hubby Gene Goodenough And Twins

Preity Zinta recently shared her summer gateway photos with her fans which immediately went viral on social media. And now once again she shared a glimpse of her ‘weekend vibes’ spent with her husband Gene Goodenough and their adorable twins Jai and Gia.

The actress took to social media to share a heartwarming picture, giving her followers a peek into her precious family time. In the picture, Preity can be seen smiling as she poses with Gene and their twin children. The family appears to be enjoying a serene outdoor setting. The picture exudes perfect family goals. The actress wrote, “Weekend vibe #earlymornings #ting.” Fans and well-wishers were quick to flood the comment section with heartfelt messages. One of the fans wrote, “Mam you are my all time favourite actress.” Another wrote, “They are growing up now… how fast time flies blessed.”

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Gene and Preity got married in 2016 and welcomed their twins in 2021 via surrogacy. Announcing the good news on social media, the couple wrote, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

Recently, a video of Rani Mukerji talking about Pretiy Zinta went viral. In an old video, Rani was heard saying, “When journalists came on the sets, what they saw was that Preity and me were very comfortable on the sets with each other when we were working and I guess that was blown out of proportion in magazines. We tried to clear out to people that we are not really the best of friends and we don’t go out together but no one was buying that. But that is the fact.”

After Karan played an AV with Preity Zinta’s opinion on the two of them, Rani took a dig at Preity and said, “I think Preity talks too much, she should talk less. That’s the only thing I want to tell her through your show. I think she has an opinion about everything. I think she should cut that out.”